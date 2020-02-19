Parents, Please be aware, the Siegel schools are on a precautionary lockdown because of police activity in the area (not related to school). Dismissal will be delayed unitl the situation is resolved. Again, this is a precaution and not related to school.— RC Schools (@rucoschools) February 19, 2020
Siegel Schools in Rutherford County placed on precautionary lockdown
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Siegel Schools in Rutherford County has been placed on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity in the area not related to the school.
Dismissal will be delayed until police resolve the situation.
Locations
Ethan Illers
WSMV Digital Content Producer
A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!
