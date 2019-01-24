MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Students at Siegel Middle School were evacuated after a construction crew across from the school on Thompson Lane reportedly hit and damaged a gas line.
Rutherford County Schools sent an automated message to parents and moved the students to nearby Siegel High School.
The school system said all students were safe and were moved as a precaution.
School dismissal will be affected since the middle school students are at Siegel High.
Dismissal for both the middle and high school will be done at Siegel High School at normal dismissal time. Thompson Lane was closed to make repairs to the gas line.
If you have a Siegel Middle student who is a car rider, that student will be released early as soon as parents can arrive. This will help reduce traffic congestion during normal dismissal time.
Bus riders for both schools will be released at the normal time.
Siegel Middle parents are advised to follow these instructions to arrive at Siegel High School:
- Enter the high school on Siegel Road and enter at the main entrance next to the marquee sign. Thompson Lane has been closed in front of the middle school.
- Circle behind the school and people will be on site to direct parents about where to pick up students.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Thompson Lane near Siegel Middle School is closed due to a gas line rupture. Please find an alternate route. Siegel Middle was evacuated as a precaution. Atmos Energy is working to cap the line. pic.twitter.com/Ka3IhpOt5i— PIO (@MboroPoliceDept) January 24, 2019
