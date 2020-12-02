Siegel High moves to distance learning until Dec. 11

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - According to a Rutherford County Schools spokesman, the students at Siegel High School are going to distance learning starting on Thursday.
The decision comes after Communications Director James Evans said the school was "experiencing an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine."
The closure of Siegel High "will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period," Evans said.
Siegel High will remain closed until Dec. 11. The building will also receive a thorough cleaning during the closure.
"We know this is an inconvenience for some parents, but we have no other options because of the circumstances," Evans said in a statement on Wednesday.
