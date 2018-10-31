New sidewalks in Green Hills are giving trick-or-treaters new peace of mind.
In previous years, families have traveled to other, safer neighborhoods on Halloween. “The traffic there is pretty heavy,” Richard Smiley said. Before the sidewalks he was concerned for his grandchildren’s safety.
“People want to walk,” said District 25 councilman Russ Pulley. “They want to connect.”
Sidewalks are making the neighborhood safer and more accessible, especially on one of the most dangerous nights of the year.
According to a study of 42 years of US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, children ages four to eight are nearly 10 times more likely to be killed on Halloween.
“Where we do have [sidewalks] it creates a safety that is unmatched,” Pulley said.
Keeping track of older children
For your ghouls and goblins who are old enough to walk out of your line of sight, try a locator app like Life360. You can create a network within your family so you'll all be notified if someone needs help.
The app also gives you a look at anyone in your networks' location at all times. All you have to do is add phone numbers from your contacts, and turn on your location tracking in the app.
