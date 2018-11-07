NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least 12 people are sick after a carbon monoxide leak at The Westin hotel in downtown Nashville on Wednesday morning.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, six of the victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's unclear how serious their injuries are.
Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said the fire department first received a call at 6:45 a.m. after several people who were working out on the third floor became sick.
The incident was isolated to the third floor of the hotel, which houses a workout area, a swimming pool and several offices.
Pleasant said the reading on the third floor showed a level of 500 ppm. He acknowledged it could be higher than that, but that's as far as their tools can measure. A normal reading is 35 ppm.
When the fire department arrived, four of the victims were already outside. The others were found on the third floor.
"The people were working out, they were the first ones to indicate that something was wrong because they got sick and got out of there," Pleasant said. "Had this happened overnight, possibly had it happen in an area where people were sleeping, it could have been a very much different outcome."
Pleasant said they have not found any carbon monoxide detectors on the third floor, but it may not be required by building codes.
The hotel is located on Clark Place off 9th Avenue South south of Broadway. Several roads in the area are being blocked off.
Crews are working to ventilate the building. As soon as the fire department is able to clear the building, the hotel will be able to begin their investigation.
November 7, 2018
We have a total of nine patients who were sickened by carbon monoxide. We transported 5 people. We are ventilating the building. pic.twitter.com/LjomPtLR6B— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 7, 2018
