NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Plenty of people are feeling under the weather. Doctors said that's because so many illnesses are going around after holiday travels.
Doctors are warning people are at a higher risk of getting sick, especially with the flu.
"We’re on holiday now and a couple of us are actually sick just in the past few days," said William Brown, visiting Nashville from Australia.
With so many people traveling for the holidays, viruses are spreading fast.
"The reports are coming into our nurses by the handful almost literally," said Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The flu is at its highest level in half the country including Tennessee. Doctors at Vanderbilt said with the new year, over 350 confirmed blood-tested cases of flu have put people in the hospital this season.
"We’re already seeing some children who had Flu 'B' and now are getting Flu 'A'. A double barrel hit in one season," said Schaffner.
Others are still trying to protect themselves even after getting sick.
"She gets flu shots with her regular check-ups my wife get it through work. I accidentally skipped it and I got the flu," said Kevin Corcoran.
Doctors said to protect yourself: wash your hands, stay out of crowds, even get a flu shot if you haven't yet.
But it’s not just the flu that doctors are testing for. Other serious respiratory viruses like RSV has similar symptoms and difficult to test for in adults is hitting as hard. Some viruses leave people at risk of illnesses turning worse to pneumonia.
"If you get sick with any of these viruses and have difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider and get medical attention," said Schaffner.
