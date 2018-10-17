tbi missing siblings

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Chloe Northern and 3-year-old Keon Stewart on Wednesday morning. (Source: TBI)

JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A pair of missing siblings from Jackson, TN, have been found safe in Chattanooga.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Khloe Northern and 3-year-old Keon Stewart on Wednesday morning.

According to the TBI, the children were with a man who is now in custody after a brief standoff with Chattanooga police officers.

