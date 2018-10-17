JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A pair of missing siblings from Jackson, TN, have been found safe in Chattanooga.
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Khloe Northern and 3-year-old Keon Stewart on Wednesday morning.
According to the TBI, the children were with a man who is now in custody after a brief standoff with Chattanooga police officers.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
UPDATE: Khloe and Keon have been safely recovered in Chattanooga! The children were with a man who is now in custody after a brief standoff this morning with @ChattanoogaPD.Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/TSafcIbL9f— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 17, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.