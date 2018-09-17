Jim Shulman will be sworn in as Nashville’s Vice Mayor on Monday.
Polls have closed in the vice mayor runoff election being held on Thursday.
Shulman won the runoff election earlier this month against Sheri Weiner, who has served as Acting Vice Mayor since David Briley became Mayor in March.
Shulman’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. inside the Farmers’ Market building.
