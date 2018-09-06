Councilman Jim Shulman has won the runoff election to become Nashville's next vice mayor. He won just over 65 percent of the vote.
Shulman defeated Sheri Weiner, who has served as Acting Vice Mayor since Mayor David Briley took office in March after the resignation of Mayor Megan Barry.
Weiner conceded the race to Shulman shortly after early voting numbers were released.
"First, congratulations to our new vice mayor, Jim Shulman. Jim and I have worked closely over our time on the Council and I look forward to supporting him as he leads our body through the coming year," Weiner said in a Facebook post.
Unofficial results indicated a lopsided victory for Shulman. He received 19,585 votes to Weiner's 10,361.
Shulman received almost 4,000 more early and absentee votes that Weiner. Official voting numbers will not be made available until Friday morning.
More than 15,000 voters cast early ballots during a voting period that ended on Saturday.
