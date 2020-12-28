NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now being administered in the fight against Covid-19, but once you're vaccinated, that doesn't mean you should throw away your mask.
"It's a very good question. If you're vaccinated, do you still need to wear a mask? The answer is yes, for several reasons."
It's not the answer many are looking for, but Dr. Payal Kohli says there's science behind it.
"We don't yet know whether the vaccine just protects the individual getting the vaccine, or also protects those around them," Dr. Kohli said.
Psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel expects it to be harder to lose the mask than you think.
"I wouldn't be surprised at all if our behavior as Americans changes so that if we have a cold or if we think we might have the flu, we put a mask on before we leave," Dr. Wachtel said. "You know, it's just become this thing that you always grab before you leave the house."
He says many have gotten used to wearing them and expects masks to live on in a post-pandemic world.
"Humans are incredibly adaptable, thank goodness, because we've had to deal with so much change in such a short period of time."
Dr. Kohli says children under the age of 12 are one age group we still don't know much about when it comes to vaccines and doctors will be monitoring them closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.