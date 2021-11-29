NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The CDC recommends that all vaccinated adults get a COVID-19 booster after news of the Omicron variant.

President Biden spoke Monday, saying the new variant is a “cause for concern, but not a cause for panic."

Organizers at the COVID-19 testing and vaccine site off Charlotte Avenue said there was a steady line Monday of people getting their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Many people in line said they wanted to get the extra protection before the Omicron variant hits Tennessee. Within the line of cars, people are celebrating COVID milestones.

“The younger four were getting it today,” Anna Batts, whose six kids are now fully vaccinated, said.

"I was here to get my booster shot," Annette Beuford said she came for added protection against COVID-19 after news of the Omicron variant. "I definitely don't want this other one that is out."

"We need to keep our guard up just because," Medical Director with the Metro Nashville Public Health Department Dr. Gill Wright said.

Wright said the new variant is a concern, but the Delta variant is still predominant. That's also on top of an increase in flu infections after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wright said we didn't see much of the flu last year since people wore masks, but COVID saw a spike.

"Our peak last year was really mid-January, which would fall several weeks after the holidays," Wright said.

This holiday season, Wright said doctors still don't know a lot about the Omicron variant. The variant still needs to go through testing to see if the vaccines protect people against it. But Wright said you shouldn't cancel your plans yet.

"Just look out, be careful," Wright said. "Think about what you're doing if you're going to spend time with family that is a lot older and they are 60, 70's, and 80's who haven't been vaccinated or haven't had a booster."

If you plan to see loved ones this season, Wright said your best defense is still the vaccine. Wright said that with the flu and COVID both spreading right now, it's possible to be infected with both at the same time. That's why Wright said if you haven't gotten your vaccine or booster, do so.