NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Will federal money allow school districts to buy guns? It’s a question being considered by the U.S. Department of Education.

“I hope it doesn’t come to pass,” said J.C. Bowman the executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee.

An article in the New York Times claims Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is considering allowing school districts to use federal money to buy guns.

“This is something that Congress needs to stop before it takes affect,” said Kathleen Chandler Wright, an advocate with Moms Demand Action.

The money would come from the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grant.

It doesn’t prohibit the purchase of weapons, which gives DeVos the power to decide.

“I’m a mom of a public school student and I also work in a school,” said Wright. “Studies show arming teachers is not the way to go it doesn’t make students safer.”

She thinks school safety starts with common sense gun laws.

“We focus on things like universal background checks where we’re keeping the guns out of hands of dangerous people,” she said.

J.C. Bowman, the executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, said federal money shouldn’t be used to arm teachers.

“Rather it go through SROs and sheriff’s offices,” said Bowman.

Bowman and his team surveyed 1,400 teachers this year. According to the survey, 98 percent of teachers said an SRO somewhat improves or improves school safety and 53 percent of teachers said it’s unlikely they would carry a firearm.

“Somebody on campus with a weapon would be very beneficial to educators and we hear that from educators across the state that’s what they want,” said Bowman. “Our preference is SROs.”

Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, agreed.

“I would rather see the money going toward resource officers for school districts that couldn’t afford them,” he said.

At the same time, Byrd is behind legislation that allows teachers in Wayne and Pickett counties to carry a gun.

“If that’s the only way to get protection for the students then that’s the route I will go,” Byrd said.

He proposed the legislation because those districts can’t afford school resource officers.

“With eight schools here, you’re talking around $350,000 to do that for Wayne County,” Byrd said.

The Education Department could also consider using federal money to fund firearm training for teachers.