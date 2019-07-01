Mayor David Briley surprisingly checked “no.”

In a follow-up interview, News 4’s Nancy Amons asked Briley why he said no, when this was his own plan.

“Nashville is behind the rest of the country and the world in fact in terms of managing our on-street parking. I don’t think we need to privatize but I think we need to integrate technology into how we manage that parking, both so we collect more money for the taxpayers and we make it easier for people parking downtown to find a space. That’s why I’ve proposed the arrangement I have proposed, that we would have a private partner that helps us manage the on-street parking resulting in more money, better technology and better parking for everyone who lives, works and plays in downtown.

“Isn’t that privatizing?” Amons asked.

“Not in my mind, no it’s not. So, for example, every time we buy a computer, we’re licensing software from Microsoft. This is a very similar set of circumstances,” Briley said.

John Ray Clemmons checked "no."

"I have been a consistent opponent to privatization deals. I lead the effort at the state level to oppose the privatization of our state parks. I opposed private prisons. And I fought against the outsourcing of jobs at colleges and universities," Clemmons said.

John Cooper checked "no."

"The public is uniform in hating this deal. And the fact that it's still going on may be the chief reason why I should be mayor. Because the mayor needs to put a stop to what is bad public policy. It's bad to sell the public right-of-way, right downtown, when you need it the most, and for money that's not an appropriate investment back into the city," he said.

Carol Swain checked "no."

"In Nashville, if we want to upgrade the parking meters, we can upgrade the parking meters, but that we should never be selling off city assets to cover short-term expenses," she said.