NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) - Would you like to see lower Broadway closed to cars and other vehicles?
That's one tentative plan some in metro council are considering; you could walk, but not drive, during certain hours on a section of Broadway downtown.
Lower Broadway is a tourist mecca; it's a challenge to enforce social distancing when so many people are waiting in line to get into the places that make Nashville famous.
Metro Council member Emily Benedict said it makes sense to barricade a section of lower Broadway to cars, and let the businesses expand in that space.
"You would still have inside restrictions, capacity restrictions - and you would have capacity restrictions outside. It's closed off so you can have tables and people could sit," said Benedict.
Council member Sean Parker wants to find a solution too - he said he was downtown Saturday night and saw that it was "super crowded on the sidewalks."
Parker said that letting people have tables outside- where they can socially distance and wear masks - is an idea worth exploring.
Metro closed off Broadway between fourth and fifth Sunday night.
"I think its a positive step. If we're going to have restaurants and bars open, this is a way to do it safely," Parker told News 4's Nancy Amons.
But closing Broadway isn't a simple task; for one thing, said Benedict, it's a state route, so TDOT would have to sign off on the idea.
