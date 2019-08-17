CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said someone opened fire on two men traveling in a white Dodge Charger on Peachers Mill Road and McClardy Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to witnesses, the men in the first white Dodge Charger were traveling southbound around 3:30 p.m.
Police said a driver in another white Dodge Charger approached the first car and started firing.
The driver and passenger in the first vehicle went into the northbound lanes of Peachers Mill and hit a pickup truck.
Police said the shooter in the second Charger almost hit another car, then drove off down 101st Airborne Parkway towards Fort Campbell Blvd.
The two men who were hit by gunfire are in their late teens, officers said.
Emergency crews flew the driver, who was critically injured, to a Nashville hospital.
Medical teams drove the passenger in an ambulance to another hospital in Nashville.
Police had limited details about the suspected shooter; only that he was a black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
The lead investigator is Detective Delle, 931-648-0656, ext. 5427.
You can also call the Tipline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously here.
