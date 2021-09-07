La Vergne HS

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A La Vergne teenager and an adult accomplice have been charged after allegedly firing a gun into the parking lot of La Vergne High School Tuesday afternoon. 

The 15-year-old boy allegedly fired several rounds towards the parking lot while standing on the sidewalk across the street. “He shot three rounds into the parking lot at dismissal,” said Detective Jamin Humphress. “There were a number of children in the parking lot. One vehicle was hit in the school parking lot but no one was struck.”

A school resource officer was able to notify La Vergne Police who found the suspect vehicle and recovered two guns. The 15-year-old boy is charged with reckless endangerment. The adult accomplice, 18-year-old Damondre Hayes was charged with possession of a weapon. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.