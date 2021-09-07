LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A La Vergne teenager and an adult accomplice have been charged after allegedly firing a gun into the parking lot of La Vergne High School Tuesday afternoon.
The 15-year-old boy allegedly fired several rounds towards the parking lot while standing on the sidewalk across the street. “He shot three rounds into the parking lot at dismissal,” said Detective Jamin Humphress. “There were a number of children in the parking lot. One vehicle was hit in the school parking lot but no one was struck.”
A school resource officer was able to notify La Vergne Police who found the suspect vehicle and recovered two guns. The 15-year-old boy is charged with reckless endangerment. The adult accomplice, 18-year-old Damondre Hayes was charged with possession of a weapon.
