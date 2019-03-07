NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A couple was shocked when someone fired shots into their west Nashville apartment on Wednesday night.
It happened at the apartment belonging to Producer Ray from "The Bobby Bones Show" in the 7600 block of Cabot Drive.
The couple says the shots were fired around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The bullet went through the window and struck their TV.
Police said they found the bullet in the kitchen.
Raymond Slater wrote this on Instagram: "One of the scariest moments of my life, thank God no one was injured. I was sleeping behind the wall where the tv is. Our precious cat was feet away, luckily only very small shards of glass fell on his little kitty bed. Bae would have been in harms way, if not for the grace of God. Moments before the shooting she had a sudden urge to take a bath."
No one was hurt in the incident. Stay with News4 for updates.
laura was watching housewives. so creepy if somebody was actually aiming for someone on the tv pic.twitter.com/mHVwkK9N9j— raymundo (@sznraymundo) March 7, 2019
