MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Police say a Grundy County deputy was injured during an incident in Coffee County on Tuesday evening.
The Grundy County investigator was on his way home when he saw two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 55 and New Hope Road around 5:40 p.m.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, the "investigator contacted one of the parties, and an altercation ensued, resulting in the investigator attempting to detain the male suspect."
That's when the suspect went back to his vehicle and drove off, allegedly dragging the investigator down the road.
The officer fired shots, but the suspect got away, according to the sheriff's department.
The investigator was taken to a local hospital but was later released.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.