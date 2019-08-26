LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured after gunfire early Sunday morning inside a club on East Main Street, according to police.
Police said there may have been multiple shooters at the L Town Riders Clubhouse around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The victim is expected to be OK, according to police.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.
