NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to Metro Police, two men got into an altercation on Bell Road and Arbor Commons Friday afternoon.
Police state that a Black male wearing a red hoodie fired shots at another Black male wearing a black hoodie. The two men were in a group of eight to nine men.
Police do not know if anyone was hit during the incident.
Police also mention that witnesses to the incident heard several gunshots coming off the school bus right after 3 p.m.
A couple vehicles that were nearby during the shooting had damage from gunfire.
