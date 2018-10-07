NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating a shooting outside a fast food restaurant involving a bounty hunter, officials said.
The shooting happened outside a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen on the 900 block of Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said a bounty hunter was attempting to detain a suspect with warrants when gunfire erupted in the Popeye's parking lot.
It's unclear who was shot. However, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Several cars in the parking lot were also damaged during the incident.
The restaurant will remain open, but the drive-thru will be closed while police investigate.
Stay with News4 for updates.
