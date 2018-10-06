NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men were shot in a parking lot on the east side of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge early Saturday morning, police say.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the incident happened in the R parking lot near Nissan Stadium around 2 a.m.
Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the incident, but said the victims were initially uncooperative regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.
