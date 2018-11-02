MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot inside a Northwest Broad Street business on Friday afternoon.
Murfreesboro Police said the victim was shot inside Eclipse Barber Shop, 810 NW Broad St. He is being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Police said preliminary information showed that the victim and shooter knew each other and it was not a random incident.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
