BORDEAUX, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in Bordeaux early Saturday morning that sent a person to the hospital.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 3103 Clarksville Pike early Saturday morning.
Police said a man had just left the Waffle House and was walking toward Clarksville Pike when two black male suspects exited a Jeep in the parking lot armed with pistols and an AK-47.
The suspects fired multiple shots in the parking lot and struck at least one person, police said. No one inside the restaurant was injured.
Nashville Fire Dept. EMTs transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any additional information about the possible suspects.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.