NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting on Friday, multiple businesses in Nashville are offering either a free beer or cup of coffee to customers who get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the launch of the “Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup” vaccination campaign in partnership with over three dozen businesses.
Today through May 31st, Nashville residents can receive a free beer or coffee by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating businesses.
Thank you to all the generous businesses supporting vaccinations in Nashville!
News4 spoke with Sean Porter who owns Daddy's Dogs.
His business is among those offering incentives for being vaccinated.
"It's a good little reward for all of us after the past year. Let's have a beer!," Porter said.
"I think the city doing that, it's a really good benefit, yes," David Clark who was visiting Nashville said.
Fat Bottom Brewery is also part of the campaign. Director of Hospitality Joe Guerra explained why they joined in.
"This is how we as a city and a hospitality industry get back to 100%, getting everybody vaccinated as quickly as possible," Guerra said.
Guerra said word is already spreading about the vaccination incentives.
"We've already had somebody come in today that presented their vaccine card. We've already given away our first beer," Guerra said.
For Porter, he hopes a free beer or cup of coffee will bring people together for one cause.
"Whatever we can do to get back to normal. I'm all for it, you know?," Porter said.
Starting on Friday, May 14th through May 31st, Davidson County residents can receive a free beer or coffee by showing their vaccination record cards at these participating businesses.
- Chopper - 1100 B Stratton Ave Nashville TN 37206
- Daddys Dogs - 5205 Centennial Blvd Nashville TN 37209
- Dinos Restaurant - 411 Gallatin Ave Nashville TN 37206
- Doc Hollidays Saloon - 112 2nd Ave N Nashville TN 37201
- Downtown Sporting Club - 411 Broadway Nashville TN 37203
- Fat Bottom Brewing Inc - 800 44th Ave N Nashville TN 37209
- Fable Lounge - 114 28th Ave N Nashville TN 37203
- Five Points Pizza - 1012 Woodland St Nashville TN 37206, 4100 Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209
- Hathorne - 4708 Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209
- Hattie Bs - 2222 8th Ave S Nashville TN 37204, 112 19th Ave S Nashville TN 37203, 5209 Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209, 5069 Broadway Pl Suite A103 Nashville TN 37203
- Headquarters Beercard - 114 2nd Ave S Nashville TN 37201
- Hops and Crafts - 319 12th Ave S Nashville TN 37203
- John As - 2421 Music Valley Dr Nashville TN 37214
- Laylas Honky Tonk - 418 Broadway Nashville TN 37203
- Legends Corner - 428 Broadway Nashville TN 37203
- Little Fib - 611 Commerce St Nashville TN 37203
- Masons - 2100 West End Ave Nashville TN 37203
- Minerva Avenue Craft Cocktail House - 1002 Buchanan St Nashville TN 37208
- Nashville Palace - 2611 McGavock Pk Nashville TN 37214
- Paradise Park - 411 Broadway Nashville TN 37203
- Rosemary Beauty Queen - 1102 Forrest Ave Nashville TN 37206
- Scoreboard Bar Grill - 2408 Music Valley Dr Nashville TN 37214
- Sinema - 2600 8th Ave S Suite 102 Nashville TN 3720
- TGI Fridays - 449 Opry Mills Dr Nashville TN 37214
- The Black Abbey Brewing Company - 2952 Sidco Dr Nashville TN 37204
- The Local Distro - 614 Garfield St Nashville TN 37208
- The Picnic Tap - Inside Hunters Station 975 Main St Nashville TN 37206
- Urban Juicer - 1622 21st Ave S Nashville TN 37212
- Yazoo Brewing Company - 900 River Bluff Dr Madison TN 37115
- 8th & Roast - 4104 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209, 2108 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
- Barista Parlor - 610 Magazine St, Nashville, TN 37203, 1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville, TN 37203, 1230 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Bongo Java - 2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212, 107 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206
- Frothy Monkey - 2509 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, 235 5th Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37219, 1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209, 1701 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206 *Receive an 8 oz. drip coffee with purchase of an entrée. Monday – Friday, beginning May 17.
- Puckett’s - 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219 *Free coffee, cobbler, appetizer, or breakfast biscuit with purchase.
- Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery - 2934 Sidco Dr #130, Nashville, TN 37204
- The Local Distro - 614 Garfield St, Nashville, TN 37208
