NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bicycle is a great way to get away from COVID-19, outside and surely six feet apart.
The only issue is they’re still hard to find, but not impossible.
The pedals went away as the pandemic came, making new bicycles hard to find. COVID—19 also shut China export shops down.
At Green Fleet Bike Shop on Jefferson Street, it’s getting easier to find bikes. Still, however, no mountain or kids’ bikes are available.
If you can’t find it there, then go see Ray.
On the corner of Natchez Trace and Blair, Ray sets fully fixed classics on his front lawn. Then, he waits.
Every bike will sell fast.
“Bikes that have been around 60 years, why do you think they’ve been around 60 years? Because they’re quality,” he said.
Ray is retired, but the bike business is his hobby. For years, he fixed every YMCA exercise machine in the Mid-State.
The classics on his front lawn were popular long before COVID, and they will be after COVID.
For Ray, the fix is easy and guarantees old beauties and classic will still ride through his neighborhood.
