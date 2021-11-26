NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The day started early for people at Opry Mills Mall Friday morning while people rushed in to Bass Pro Shop for the best deals.
While Bass Pro opened their doors at 5 a.m. on Friday, they were actually opened all day long on Thanksgiving day with a steady crowd from opening to closing.
The store is seeing about 3,000 to 4,000 per day, more than the store usually sees.
Due to supply chain issues, people are taking the time to get back out in-person at the stores to get the items they need for the holidays.
