NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Coming on the heels of Black Friday shopping, Small Business Saturday is the next step to holiday shopping before Cyber Monday.
Germantown businesses organized a “Shop Small Holiday Crawl” this year for the event, hoping to attract shoppers after a rough year that started with a tornado and has since been plagued by the pandemic.
Shopper Emily Dixon said, “hit by the tornado you know in March. And we all felt that. I’m a new Nashville resident myself. I’ve only been here like two years and I could feel that it hurt everybody and I wanted to just help out a little bit.”
One of the shops organizing the “crawl” was The Golden Slipper which just opened on Madison Street in June. Abbey Moore is the owner. She said, “We all put our heart and our soul into this business and it really is our life. And if we close, we close. So, today’s just a great day to really support any small business that you know of. Maybe choosing to shop small instead of big.”
That is the main goal of Small Business Saturday, a chance to shop local and help support independently owned stores right in your own community instead of big box stores.
“It’s super easy to shop with convenient avenues like Amazon or whoever but it’s us little guys who I feel like keep our community in our cities really thriving and running and it makes it special and unique,” said Moore.
One of the vendors which Moore sells out of The Golden Slipper is Pretty Okay Creations. Joshua Nantroup said he’s selling exclusively at Golden Slipper now with plans to open an online store. But explained that it’s a way to have a local business within a local business. “So I have them kind of distribute so it kind of helps everyone so they have local products to sell. And they’re local businesses so it works out for everyone and I love to do it that way,” said Nantroup.
His wood ornaments range from Office characters to the cast of Schitt’s Creek which make for unique gifts this holiday season. “I think there’s a lot of people that want to shop local and I mean it’s already showing today. And just pushing through the local markets, there’s constant business so yeah I have high hopes that it will make a good end of the year.”
Even with that hope, some businesses couldn’t last this year which is why Moore said it is so important to support the ones that are still standing. “It’s been really hard to see my close friends close this year after they put so many years of sweat, blood, and tears into owning their own business and so you know I feel like every year matters but this year matters more than any because it’s just been rough for everybody all around,” said Moore.
