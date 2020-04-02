NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some items like toilet paper are hard to find these days and some shoppers who are finding it contacted News4, concerned about price gouging.
So, Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson started digging to find out if you're being charged more than you should be for items at the grocery store.
Most likely you'll either find shelves sitting empty where toilet paper is supposed to be. Or, you could find some that could cost you more than you'd spend at the gas pump.
"We're just thankful to have it," said one shopper at the Green Hills Kroger Thursday.
Some viewers contacted News4 Investigates after seeing some rolls of toilet paper being sold in stores for as much as $14.99...on sale for $11.99.
Another signed showed toilet paper being sold at a local Publix for $9.99. The viewer who took these says he typically pays half that.
A Kroger spokesperson tells News4 this price has nothing to do with the current demand of toilet paper and these prices would be what you'd see regardless of how popular an item might be.
Some shoppers we spoke with say they can't recall what they paid for toilet paper before the pandemic.
"Honestly, I didn't pay too much attention previously," said another shopper in Green Hills.
Others say the price isn't much different than what they paid before.
"Typically, when I buy toilet paper it's around 12 bucks cause I buy the big pack," said one Kroger shopper.
If you think you've come across price gouging, you can file a formal complaint with the state's consumer affairs department.
Lindsay Bramson
Lindsay Bramson joined News4 in June 2016 as an investigative reporter. She currently specializes in consumer issues.
