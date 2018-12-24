Santa is up in the air delivering his presents to children around the world, but that doesn’t mean all of the adults are covered.
Many waited until the last minute to purchase gifts. While Santa is in the air, Target and Big Lots may be your last-minute choices.
The roads may be clear on Christmas Eve, but not store parking lots.
Christmas Day came fast for the last-minute shoppers.
“I decided yesterday what I wanted to get for my son and dad. They’re hard to buy for, so I came up with an idea, check on the internet this morning, and her I am,” said one shopper.
“Procrastination, got back from school pretty late and lack of money up to this point,” said one shopper.
The aisles at Best Buy were full of excuses – some more legit than others.
“I have two young kids. I got their shopping done but needed to get something for my husband, so last minute,” said a shopper.
The last minute doesn’t have to be a downer.
“This is for me. I’ve done my Christmas shopping. This is a selfish gift for me,” said one shopper.
“You can do whatever you like. I’m looking for something for me,” the shopper replied when asked whether you could do that.
Late for sure, but still full of spirit.
“I need to finish up for some people who’ve been naughty,” said one shopper. “I need to forgive them.”
The clock is running out on the last-minute shoppers as most store will be closing early on Monday.
