NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thanksgiving is wrapping up which means Black Friday is just getting started. Some ditched the Thanksgiving dinner at home Thursday and headed straight for the mall. Most if not all of the stores at Opry Mills were closed on Thanksgiving other than Bass Pro Shops. Bass Pro opened on Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. and stayed busy all day long.
Debi Williams was one shopper out with family Thursday. “I am just checking out the only store open in Nashville,” Williams said.
Williams said she and her family come to Bass Pro every Thanksgiving since she said they actually celebrate the holiday on Friday. “Because our kids who have their families and in-laws, they get a day then we get our day,” Williams said.
Williams said the only time they missed was last year. “Last year, we lost my mom, daddy and sister, bam bam bam, due to COVID,” Williams said.
The store said they saw fewer people overall come out for Black Friday last year. This year, their Black Friday sales started Monday. The store said it is seeing way more people than usual, about 3,000 to 4,000 a day. “The majority of the ad broke Monday,” assistant general manager Yvonne Thomas said. “We have key items that break tomorrow morning at 5. All week this week, it’s almost been like Black Friday every day. We are two to three times busier than a normal Saturday everyday of the week.”
Bass Pro said with the supply chain issues we have been seeing nationwide, more people are getting out early to shop in person. “Stuff we have ordered since the pandemic started, it said it is going to take longer than usual,” shopper Danny Estep said. “I am still trying to make sure I don’t get stuck at the last minute and not find stuff for certain people,” shopper April Blackburn added.
The doors at Bass Pro open Friday at 5 a.m. The manager said she expects hundreds of people in line outside and encouraged people to get there early.
