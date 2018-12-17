We’re getting a sneak peek of what shoppers can get their hands on at the Last Minute Toy Store.
The toy store is mean to give toys to those less fortunate.
Families who have not already received toys through other programs are eligible for a ticket to shop.
“This year we have hundreds of bicycles we’ll be giving away, we have some amazing gifts over here from drones to electronics to big gifts,” said Dale Robble. “We have some big gifts. We have some sporting goods.”
Some of those sporting goods are set to be signed by a few Tennessee Titans players.
Last year 5,400 kids benefited from the Last Minute Toy Store.
“Our value is the parents or guardians are able to come through and pick out gifts for their child, take those gifts back and the can celebrate Christmas, Santa Claus in the way their family celebrates that,” said Robble.
When they come to shop, families have to provide a photo ID, proof of Davidson County residence and proof of income to receive a ticket.
Tickets are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Everything you see here is donated with love from people who do care,” said Robble. “The idea is that Nashville does care.”
This is the 25th year the Last Minute Toy Store has provided toys for Christmas.
