NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A shoplifting suspect was tased and arrested after running from officers into an Antioch nursing home on Thursday morning.
La Vergne Police say the man ran into the Life Care Center of Hickory Woods on Murfreesboro Pike after shoplifting at a nearby Walgreens and fleeing from responding officers.
He was tased by police officers and taken into custody as soon as he entered the facility.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.