FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a suspect they were looking for from a reported getaway after taking part in a shoplifting at a Macy's store has been caught.
Investigators said 19-year-old Anthony Gifford took part in the $4,500 shoplifting on December 7 and was one of four suspects who managed to make his way to a getaway car after the theft.
When Franklin Police officers attempted to stop the car, the driver rammed the police car before fleeing the scene. Gifford was a passenger in that vehicle.
Gifford was taken into custody Friday around 2:30 p.m.
Another suspect who initially got away, 20-year-old Tyasia Butler, was identified and arrested on Wednesday and was charged with felony theft and shoplifting. She is currently free on $6,500 bond and is due in court on December 27.
Two additional suspects, including the driver, are also still on the run and investigators are still trying to identify them. The getaway car is described as a silver vehicle and could be a Honda Civic.
If you have any information regarding Gifford or the additional suspects, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
