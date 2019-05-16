Some guitar shop owners claim a particular face, name and crime is becoming all too familiar.

Video has captured a man running off with stolen guitars after stuffing them down his pants.

"That picture there is Roy Acuff's last night at the Grand Ole Opry," said Dub Hollowell, pointing up to framed photo. "He was a wonderful old guy. He called me Louisiana Hayride."

Hollowell has had a memorable life in music, playing in bands here and Louisiana, fixing guitars for Little Jimmy Dickens and getting to know the greats.

Hollowell will also always remember a particular man's stop to his String Shop on the Murfreesboro square. He'll remember it for all the wrong reasons.

"I thought it was odd he had a big coat on," Hollowell remembered. "It wasn't cold. Friendly dude, y'know. He asked me, 'what about that guitar in there?' He knew music and knew guitars, knew the pieces and parts."

Hollowell said he talked to another customer while the man in the coat tried out a guitar.

"I was right here, he was sitting on a stool right there," Hollowell motioned toward a spot a few feet away.

The man in the coat quietly left.

"I noticed when he stepped up the stairs, his step wasn't quite right," Hollowell said. "I happened to glance in there where he was playing the guitar, and it was gone. This guy had to have had it under his coat, down his pant leg. I told the customer, 'stay right here, man.' I went outside. I walked around the corner on Main. He was backing out of a parking space. He saw that I saw him. It was just helpless. What do you do? He's pretty slick at it too, y'know?"

Murfreesboro police have a warrant out for Hayden Snyder. His mug shot may be familiar to many guitar shop owners.

News4 has spoken to seven guitar shop owners in Middle Tennessee who say they've had an instrument stolen by Snyder, usually snuck out in his pants. The stores are String Shop and Music World & Drummer's Den in Murfreesboro, Bluesman Vintage Guitars in Spring Hill and Lane Music in Brentwood. The Nashville stores are Carter Vintage Guitars, Nashville Used & New Music and Guitar Center in the 100 Oaks shopping center.

Lane Music shared their surveillance video from January showing a man sliding the neck of a guitar down a pant leg and hiding the guitar body with a coat. Brentwood police named Snyder as their suspect in the case caught on camera.

A background search of Snyder shows about a dozen previous theft charges. His other charges include aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property and shoplifting. The most common charge in his history is the failure to appear for court.

Police have returned Hollowell's stolen guitar to him after it was pawned at Kwik Kash Pawn in Smyrna. Police said Synder pawned the guitar about 40 minutes after it was stolen from Murfreesboro.