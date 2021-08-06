ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Following the Tuesday shooting at the Smile Direct Club facility in Antioch, the company donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe for created to support the shooting survivors.
The Nashville-based company had one of its employees open fire at their facility just before 6 a.m. on Saturday where three people were injured.
Gunman shot 3 workers at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, before officers killed him, police say
An employee of a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Tennessee opened fire there Tuesday morning, injuring three co-workers before police officers shot and killed him, authorities said.
Today, the GoFundMe page has reached over $37,000 where it says, "The funds may be used by the survivors and their families for anything that they wish to help them through this time."
