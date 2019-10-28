NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting outside of a South Nashville lounge led to investigators finding a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to Pharohs Lounge on the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 12:53 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest and knee.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The suspect in the shooting was described as a black male, armed with a handgun.
A motive is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
