NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting outside an East Nashville bar.
Police on scene tell News4 the shooting happened in the 100 block of South 11th Street in the middle of Five Points. A man was shot outside Beyond the Edge Bar & Grill located across the street from I Dream of Weenie and Bongo East. He was shot after a fight and sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Nashville hospital.
#breaking right now Metro Police blocked off the parking lot at Beyond the Edge Bar & Grill in E #Nashville. Police investigating a shooting after a fight. One person sent to the hospital. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/MIFnoFi1Ya— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) January 20, 2020
Officers are trying to get a description of the suspect who possibly fled the scene in a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
