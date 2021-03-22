Metro Police is investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police said one man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the leg on Nashboro Blvd. after 2:30 p.m. after a fight between two groups of men. Police said after an argument, shots were fired between them.

There were several calls made about the incident. However, there is no word on arrests or an update on the condition of the victim.

Shooting on Nashboro Blvd. under investigation by Metro Police

