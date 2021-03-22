Shooting on Nashboro Blvd. under investigation by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon.
Police said one man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the leg on Nashboro Blvd. after 2:30 p.m. after a fight between two groups of men. Police said after an argument, shots were fired between them.
There were several calls made about the incident. However, there is no word on arrests or an update on the condition of the victim.
Stay with News 4 on-air and online for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.