NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — One person was injured Monday evening after a shooting at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police say a man got out a car at the intersection and fired shots at another car.
Police on scene told News4 that the victim, a man, was dropped off at Skyline Medical Center in a private vehicle. The injuries are not life-threatening.
A News4 crew on scene saw several shell casings on the ground in the right-hand turn lane on Ewing Drive going onto Brick Church Pike. Part of the roadway is closed while police investigate.
