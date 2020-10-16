Shooting near Murfreesboro Pike under investigation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating shooting on Friday night.
The shooting happened near Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane around 6 p.m.
BREAKING: @MNPDNashville investigating a shooting near Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane. Working to get more details. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0jGmeLqdxZ— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) October 16, 2020
Police have not indicated if anyone was hit during the shooting. Three ambulances were called to the scene.
I’ve spotted three ambulances so far. Unclear how many people were shot. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/oNXr0lSewp— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) October 16, 2020
News 4 is at the scene and working to get more details.
