MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a peculiar scene in Murfreesboro tonight after one person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet. 

Murfreesboro Police tell us that this all happened on Sevier Street near University Avenue. They believe that the suspect responsible for this is in custody after crashing a stolen car on Middle TN Boulevard following a chase by police. 

Larry Flowers with the department tells us that there were four crashes caused as a result of that chase and that the investigation is still ongoing. 

