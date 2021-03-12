MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a peculiar scene in Murfreesboro tonight after one person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.
Murfreesboro Police tell us that this all happened on Sevier Street near University Avenue. They believe that the suspect responsible for this is in custody after crashing a stolen car on Middle TN Boulevard following a chase by police.
Larry Flowers with the department tells us that there were four crashes caused as a result of that chase and that the investigation is still ongoing.
