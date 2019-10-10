NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Garfield Street.
According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was shot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Metro Police are searching for three black men in their mid-20s in a silver Audi with tinted windows and a moon roof.
Suspects went down an alley away from the Nashville Rescue Mission in the getaway car. A motive is currently unknown.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
