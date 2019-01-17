ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the 14600 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in Antioch.
According to officials on scene, the shooter got out of a car and walked past a school bus with no kids on board, and walked to a car in front of the bus and shot a man in the car. The school bus driver witnessed the shooter opening fire.
The shooter managed to run away from the scene. Additional police are now in the area searching for the suspect. Multiple witnesses told police that a Hispanic male in white pants and a black shirt fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
This is a developing story, we have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.