NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said one person was shot at the Waffle House at 707 Stewarts Ferry Pike on Wednesday morning.
Police said the victim is in critical, but stable condition at a Nashville hospital.
The suspects left the scene around 11:50 a.m. driving a black Volkswagen. The flight of direction is unknown.
Police said it appeared the victim and suspects knew each other and it appeared to be a drug-related crime.
