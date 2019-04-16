SEVIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is a shooting investigation underway at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlets Sevierville, according to investigators.
Details about the investigation are currently unclear. In the last few minutes, Sevierville Police said there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
