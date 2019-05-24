Video courtesy: WTVJ-TV NBC Miami
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (WSMV) - Officials are on the scene of a deadly shooting investigation at the Masjid Al Iman mosque near Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV.
WTVJ reports that Broward County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and there appears to be a body in the parking lot.
Additional details were not made available. Follow updates on the NBC Miami website here.
