NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are responding to Wash Tub Coin Laundry on Murfreesboro Pike where one man was found shot.
According to investigators, the man was found inside the store. The shooting was believed to have happened at the Cube Smart Storage facility next door, and investigators are trying to find a crime scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.