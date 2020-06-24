MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are working to find out what led to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Officers say the shooting took place on West North Field Boulevard. One man was found at the scene shot in the arm.
Police tell us the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
