HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A suspected gunman was captured on doorbell camera video after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Hendersonville on Tuesday night.
Police say the victim involved in the shooting told officers they were verbally confronted by a man while driving down East Main Street.
The suspect, driving a Dodge truck, then followed the victim to a residence on Dale Drive where the shooting took place.
Security footage shows the victim's vehicle fleeing from the suspect's truck at the time of the shooting.
Police are looking for anyone with information concerning this incident and would ask that they contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.