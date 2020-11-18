Security video was recovered that shows the complainant’s fleeing from the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. Courtesy Hendersonville PD.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A suspected gunman was captured on doorbell camera video after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Hendersonville on Tuesday night. 

Police say the victim involved in the shooting told officers they were verbally confronted by a man while driving down East Main Street. 

The suspect, driving a Dodge truck, then followed the victim to a residence on Dale Drive where the shooting took place. 

Security footage shows the victim's vehicle fleeing from the suspect's truck at the time of the shooting. 

Police are looking for anyone with information concerning this incident and would ask that they contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

